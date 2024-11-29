Slowthai rape accuser denies she was jealous, court hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman who was allegedly raped by rapper Slowthai has denied she was jealous of the affection he was showing her friends, a court heard.

The Grammy-nominated musician, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, is accused of raping the woman at a house party following a performance in Oxford.

Frampton, 29, and his friend Alex Blake-Walker, 27, are on trial at Oxford Crown Court accused of raping two women in the early hours of September 8 2021.

The woman told the jury she was attacked on the roof of the property after meeting the singer in The Bullingdon bar after a gig. She said she had broken up with her boyfriend the day before and had gone out socialising with friends, drinking and taking ketamine and cocaine.

“I didn’t get angry, I was just sad,” she told the jury.

“As the night wore on it wasn’t an issue. By the end of the night, I have pretty much forgotten about it.

“When I woke up, yes, I decided to take drugs and drink.”

Giving evidence, she denied suggestions she had initiated sexual contact with Frampton because she was jealous the musician had earlier been kissing one of her friends.

She also rejected claims she had made a rape complaint after being called a “slut” by another of her friends afterwards.

Heather Stangoe, prosecuting, asked: “It has been suggested to you on behalf of Mr Frampton that you were in competition with your friend, and you wanted to get her off the roof because you were jealous?”

The woman replied: “It’s just not true. She was a similar age to my sister, and I just felt protective.

“She was a sweet girl and didn’t deserve whatever was going to happen to her.”

The prosecutor asked: “What is your response to the suggestion you were in competition with other girls in that house?”

She replied: “It’s disgusting. These are my friends. It’s not a competition. He is not a prize.”

The complainant was also asked to comment on suggestions she had made the allegations because one of her friends had called her a “slut”.

The woman replied: “That word doesn’t bother me. It really wasn’t that big of a deal. It was her anger – not the words she was calling me.”

The court has heard after arriving at the flat, Frampton and Blake-Walker went on to the roof of the property with the two complainants.

The prosecution alleges Blake-Walker raped the first complainant while being encouraged by Frampton, and that Frampton twice raped the second complainant while being encouraged by Blake-Walker.

It is said they both sexually assaulted the woman whom Frampton is alleged to have raped.

Patrick Gibbs KC, representing Frampton, suggested the complainant and the musician began kissing and consensually touching each other, while Blake-Walker was kissing the other woman.

“Then you initiated oral sex?” he asked.

“I didn’t want to do that, no,” she replied. “It was not a two couples thing. I vomited, I didn’t want to be there. She didn’t want to be there. I heard her trying to move away and retching. He was trying to do so many disgusting things.”

Mr Gibbs asked: “You did this enthusiastically didn’t you?”

She replied: “No, I didn’t.”

The complainant said Frampton then pushed her up against a wall and began to rape her – denying she was an active participant.

“I was completely silent,” she said.

“I didn’t lie down – I was moved around and pushed onto the floor. We were interrupted when a friend came and opened the window and shouted and that’s when he jumped off the roof and ran off.

“I was not a person. He was not doing anything for me – it was entirely about him.”

Mr Gibbs asked: “You say you were assaulted on the way back to the house, assaulted in the garden, assaulted on the stairs, you were assaulted on the roof, and you were raped and during all of that, you say you protested or not?”

“No, I didn’t. I just did not want to be a fuss and make a big deal. I don’t like making a big deal of things,” she replied.

“I thought I would see it out, go back home to bed and pretend like things didn’t happen.

“It wasn’t a regret later. It was immediately after I knew the whole thing had been an assault.

“The whole time it was happening, I immediately knew I had been raped.”

Frampton, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, and Blake-Walker, of Wallbutton Road, south-east London, deny three joint charges of rape and one of sexual assault against two women.

The trial continues.