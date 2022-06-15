Four teens arrested for ‘attempted murder’ after boy, 14, stabbed

Victim and suspects thought to be known to one another

Liam James
Wednesday 15 June 2022 18:50
14,000 crimes projected this year by people on bond

Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy on in Oxford.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called around 4pm on Tuesday by the South Central Ambulance Service to reports of an attack in the Blackbird Leys area.

The wounded boy was located in Coltsfoot Square after being stabbed in an incident on Samphire Road some 600 yards away.

He was taken to hospital and remained in a stable condition on Wednesday morning.

Two 16-year-old boys from Oxford were arrested on Tuesday afternoon and a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy were arrested later.

All remained in custody on Wednesday.

Blackbird Leys is a large parish on the outskirts of Oxford

(Nigel Cox)

Police said they believe the four arrested boys and the victim knew one another.

An investigation by Thames Valley Police remained open after the arrests though officers said they were not looking for any more suspects, only witnesses.

Superintendent Bruce Riddell, the local policing area commander for Oxford, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstance of this incident and we have now made four arrests.

“We are appealing for witnesses to this incident that happened just before 4pm in Samphire Road, Blackbird Leys. I would urge anybody who witnessed the incident to please contact 101, quoting incident reference 1477 (14/6).

“At this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and we believe the victim and the offenders were known to each other.

“However this is a concerning incident which involves young people being involved in serious violence. It remains a priority for myself and the Force to divert young people away from such violence.

He added: “As a result of this incident, our neighbourhood policing teams will be patrolling the area and I would urge anyone with any concerns or information to please speak to them.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in