A man has been stabbed to death in broad daylight near London’s Oxford Street.

Officers were called at around 11.40am on Monday to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, the Metropolitan Police said.

Both London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance rushed to the street in the capital’s busy Soho area, but the victim – whose identity remains unconfirmed – was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

A man has been arrested, according to Scotland Yard.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email andy.gregory@independent.co.uk

A worker in a nearby shop alleged that the violence had broken out in a restaurant.

Police officers were seen in Arirang, a Korean restaurant on Poland Street, and also went into Flannels, a clothes shop on Oxford Street.

The force’s statement said: “At 11:40am on Monday, August 15 police were called to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, W1. Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“A man was found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.20pm. His identity has yet to be confirmed.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

There is no risk to the wider public, Scotland Yard said.

Poland Street is a turning off Oxford Street and runs into Soho, an area famed for its nightlife and heavily populated with pubs, bars and restaurants.

Pedestrians gather behind a police cordon near the scene of the stabbing (Hollie Adams/AFP via Getty Images)

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the service sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene, while London’s air ambulance was also dispatched.

“Our first paramedic arrived in less than seven minutes,” the spokesperson said. “Despite the best efforts of our teams, the patient sadly died at the scene.”

There have been more than 60 homicides in London so far this year, according to a count by the Murder Map website, however this may differ from official figures. The Press Association news agency reported that number to be 57 following the fatal Poland Street stabbing.

Additional reporting by PA