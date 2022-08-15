Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Oxford Street stabbing: Man knifed to death in broad daylight attack near shopping hotspot

Victim pronounced dead 40 minutes after police and air ambulances called to Soho, with one arrest made

Andy Gregory
Monday 15 August 2022 16:14
<p>Police cordon put in place on Poland Street after a man was fatally stabbed</p>

Police cordon put in place on Poland Street after a man was fatally stabbed

(Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

A man has been stabbed to death in broad daylight near London’s Oxford Street.

Officers were called at around 11.40am on Monday to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, the Metropolitan Police said.

Both London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance rushed to the street in the capital’s busy Soho area, but the victim – whose identity remains unconfirmed – was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

A man has been arrested, according to Scotland Yard.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email andy.gregory@independent.co.uk

Recommended

A worker in a nearby shop alleged that the violence had broken out in a restaurant.

Police officers were seen in Arirang, a Korean restaurant on Poland Street, and also went into Flannels, a clothes shop on Oxford Street.

The force’s statement said: “At 11:40am on Monday, August 15 police were called to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, W1. Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“A man was found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.20pm. His identity has yet to be confirmed.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

There is no risk to the wider public, Scotland Yard said.

Poland Street is a turning off Oxford Street and runs into Soho, an area famed for its nightlife and heavily populated with pubs, bars and restaurants.

Pedestrians gather behind a police cordon near the scene of the stabbing

(Hollie Adams/AFP via Getty Images)

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the service sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene, while London’s air ambulance was also dispatched.

“Our first paramedic arrived in less than seven minutes,” the spokesperson said. “Despite the best efforts of our teams, the patient sadly died at the scene.”

There have been more than 60 homicides in London so far this year, according to a count by the Murder Map website, however this may differ from official figures. The Press Association news agency reported that number to be 57 following the fatal Poland Street stabbing.

Additional reporting by PA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in