Police are investigating after a young girl found upright nails glued to equipment at a playground in a picturesque Oxfordshire village.

Emily Smith, three, alerted her mother that she found a sharp spike glued to the see-saw in Marcham village playground on Monday, May 13.

The toddler was about to be placed in a swing when her parents discovered that nails had also been glued to every other piece of play equipment.

A nail glued to the Marcham Village slide ( Supplied )

Locals have been left puzzled as to who would target children.

Emily’s mother Verity 39, told The Independent: “I was surprised to see the nail there, but I didn’t think much of it to be honest.

“I removed it, checked the other seat and took that nail away too.

“But Emily was a bit put off so I suggested we play on the swing instead. I lifted her up and as I went to place her in I saw another nail glued to the swing seat.

“Then I began to feel like something more sinister was going on.

A nail was glued to the swing of the playground ( Supplied )

“I removed the nails and went to check the other equipment. Every single piece had an upward-pointing nail glued to it.”

She added: “I honestly don’t know what kind of person does this.

“I’m hoping it was a teenager who just thought it was a funny prank who did it without realising the implications.

Another nail in the roundabout of the Marcham village playground ( Supplied )

“But who in their right mind targets children? That’s just not a funny thing to do.”

One local commented on Facebook: “I think the police should definitely be involved in this situation, there is no other reason why someone would do this other than to hurt kids.”

A Marcham parish council notice said the discovery had been reported to the police who were investigating.

It read: “Please note vandalism occurred in the play area over the weekend of 11th - 12th May.

‘It’s the safeguarding of children. I’m sure they’ll do their best’ police investigaing vandalism ( Supplied )

“The equipment has been made safe, but please observe the notices on the gates, and check the play equipment before letting your children play on it.

“Should you spot any further issues, please contact the Parish Council, either via the clerk, or your local councillor.”

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said: “Thames Valley Police received reports of criminal damage at The Paddocks, Marcham between 1am on Sunday and 10am on Monday.

“Officers are investigating the reports.”

Anyone with any information, please call 101 quoting 43240224827.