Tour company owner admits manslaughter over death of four paddleboarders

A paddleboard tour company owner has pleaded guilty to five charges in connection with the deaths of four people in 2021.

Nerys Bethan Lloyd, 39, from Aberavon, South Wales, appeared before Swansea Crown Courtcharged with four counts of gross negligence manslaughter and one offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Lloyd, who appeared in the dock wearing a blue shirt and dark trousers and using crutches, pleaded guilty to all charges.

Mrs Justice Dame Mary Stacey set a sentencing date of 15 April.

The charges relate to an incident on the River Cleddau in Pembrokeshire on 30 October 2021, which resulted in the deaths of Paul O’Dwyer, 42, Andrea Powell, 41, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40.

open image in gallery Morgan Rogers, Nicola Wheatley, Paul O’Dwyer and Andrea Powell ( Family Handout/PA )

Lloyd was the owner and sole director of Salty Dog Co Ltd, which organised the paddleboarding tour.

There were four survivors of the incident.

Lloyd acted as the instructor on the day of the incident alongside Mr O’Dwyer, who was killed.

There had been heavy flooding on the day, with the river running fast and severe weather warnings in place.

As the group approached the weir, the three participants were pulled over the top and became trapped.

Mr O’Dwyer, who initially exited the river safely, re-entered in an attempt to rescue the others, but was immediately dragged over the weir.

Lisa Rose, specialist prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service special crime division, said: “This was an avoidable tragedy.

“Despite going to check the state of the river before departing on the tour, Nerys Lloyd failed to inspect the weir.

“The majority of participants had limited experience, and Lloyd was not qualified to take paddleboarders out in such hazardous conditions.

“There was no safety briefing or formal risk assessments, and the participants were not advised that they would be traversing a weir or instructed on options to get out of the water.

“Final decisions to continue with the event were Lloyd’s decision, and as a result she held complete and entire responsibility.

“I hope these convictions provide some sense of justice for those affected and our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the victims at this time.”