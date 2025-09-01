Forty-seven more people charged with supporting Palestine Action

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Forty-seven more people have now been charged over allegedly supporting the proscribed group Palestine Action.

The charges bring the total number of people facing prosecution over recent protests in London to 114.

The Metropolitan Police said the latest suspects were all arrested at a demonstration on 19 July. All were charged by post.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 27 and 28 October, accused of a terrorism offence by showing support for a banned group.

“We are quickly and efficiently investigating those arrested for showing support towards Palestine Action and working closely with our colleagues in the CPS,” Detective Chief Superintendent Helen Flanagan from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said.

“We anticipate further charging decisions through this week and beyond.”

open image in gallery Protesters outside the Old Bailey, London, where six people have appeared charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder over a Palestine Action protest at Israeli-linked firm Elbit Systems ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

Ms Flanagan said the police recognise people’s right to demonstrate peacefully, and thousands continue to protest in support of Palestine without breaking counter-terrorism laws.

However, anyone considering showing support to Palestine Action should reconsider, she said.

“You will very likely be arrested, investigated, and we’ll work with the CPS to bring about prosecutions.

“For those people now charged, if convicted, they are facing potentially serious consequences that could impact on their careers and their ability to travel overseas.”

open image in gallery Palestine Action supporters have been involved in a number of protests in London, with activists pictured in August ( PA Wire )

Palestine Action had called on supporters to take part in mass protests in a bid to overwhelm the justice system and make prosecuting all the demonstrators impossible.

But in August, Metropolitan Police Commander Dominic Murphy said the plan was “completely misguided”.

Palestine Action was proscribed after the group claimed responsibility for damage to jets at RAF Brize Norton and was also linked to allegations of a serious assault on staff and police officers at a business premises in south Gloucestershire.

Since then, hundreds of people have been arrested for allegedly showing support for the group.

Palestine Action’s co-founder Huda Ammori is taking legal action against the Home Office over the decision to ban the group, with the full legal challenge due to be heard in November.