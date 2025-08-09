Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

London protests: Police swoop to make arrests as hundreds rally in support of Palestine Action

Demonstrators are campaigning to lift the terror ban on protest group Palestine Action

Holly Bancroft
Home Affairs Correspondent
Saturday 09 August 2025 13:49 BST
A man is led away by police officers as supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster, central London.
A man is led away by police officers as supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster, central London. (PA)

Police have begun arresting protesters who are demonstrating against the terror ban of the group Palestine Action.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Parliament Square in Westminster to hold up signs, which read: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

The Metropolitan Police has brought in scores of officers from other forces to help deal with a busy weekend of protests.

Between 600 and 700 people are taking part in the demonstration against the terror ban, organisers of the action in Westminster said on Saturday.

The government’s proscription of Palestine Action as a terror group is currently being challenged in the High Court, with a court case expected later in the autumn.

A protester is carried away after protesting against the use of terror laws to ban Palestine Action
A protester is carried away after protesting against the use of terror laws to ban Palestine Action (Defend Our Juries)

As a result of Palestine Action’s proscription, it is now an offence to hold up a sign or wear a t-shirt in support of group under section 13 of the Terrorism Act.

The crowd, who gathered in Westminster at 1pm, could be seen writing "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action" on white placards, with the vast majority remaining silent.

Bianca Jagger stood on the side lines of the action in Parliament Square today
Bianca Jagger stood on the side lines of the action in Parliament Square today (Defend Our Juries)

Several demonstrators carrying placards that read "Palestine Action terrorises Britain while Hamas hides in hospitals, schools and mosques", briefly walked along the crowd before being led away by Metropolitan Police officers.

Protesters take part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster
Protesters take part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster (PA)

Other clusters of protesters who were not holding placards gathered around the Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela statues in the square singing pro-Palestinian chants.

Bianca Jagger was among the demonstrators at Parliament Square, holding a sign quoting the words of UN human rights chief Volker Turk.

Mr Turk has criticised the ban, saying that it was at odds with international human rights law.

This is a breaking story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in