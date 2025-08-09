For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have begun arresting protesters who are demonstrating against the terror ban of the group Palestine Action.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Parliament Square in Westminster to hold up signs, which read: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

The Metropolitan Police has brought in scores of officers from other forces to help deal with a busy weekend of protests.

Between 600 and 700 people are taking part in the demonstration against the terror ban, organisers of the action in Westminster said on Saturday.

The government’s proscription of Palestine Action as a terror group is currently being challenged in the High Court, with a court case expected later in the autumn.

open image in gallery A protester is carried away after protesting against the use of terror laws to ban Palestine Action ( Defend Our Juries )

As a result of Palestine Action’s proscription, it is now an offence to hold up a sign or wear a t-shirt in support of group under section 13 of the Terrorism Act.

The crowd, who gathered in Westminster at 1pm, could be seen writing "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action" on white placards, with the vast majority remaining silent.

open image in gallery Bianca Jagger stood on the side lines of the action in Parliament Square today ( Defend Our Juries )

Several demonstrators carrying placards that read "Palestine Action terrorises Britain while Hamas hides in hospitals, schools and mosques", briefly walked along the crowd before being led away by Metropolitan Police officers.

open image in gallery Protesters take part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster ( PA )

Other clusters of protesters who were not holding placards gathered around the Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela statues in the square singing pro-Palestinian chants.

Bianca Jagger was among the demonstrators at Parliament Square, holding a sign quoting the words of UN human rights chief Volker Turk.

Mr Turk has criticised the ban, saying that it was at odds with international human rights law.

This is a breaking story...