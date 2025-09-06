For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Angry protesters told police to "pick a side, justice or genocide" as officers started to arrest hundreds demonstrating against the banning of Palestine Action in London’s Parliament Square.

Protesters were handing out pens and placards ahead the mass action at 1pm, when they began writing messages of support for the direct action group, which read: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

The square fell quiet before a mass round of applause rippled through the crowd followed by chants of “free Palestine”.

Arrests began shortly afterwards, with one man seen being wheeled away by police as the crowd chanted “shame on you”.

open image in gallery Hundreds are holding placards which read: 'I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action' ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Tensions flared as some demonstrators shouted at police, chanting: “Met Police – pick a side, justice or genocide.”

Officers were seen forcing their way through crowds to haul away protesters. At one point several demonstrators fell over in a crush, while water has been thrown at officers.

Scores of City of London Police have joined the policing operation, with eight police vans parked along Great George Street ready to take away those arrested.

In an announcement on X 12 minutes after the protest’s official start time, the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers have begun making arrests for expressing support for proscribed terror organisation Palestine Action at the protest organised by Defend Our Juries.”

Those being detained include a line elderly protesters sitting silently on the edge of Parliament Square holding placards as officers collect them one by one.

The arrests were met with chants from protesters, who said: “Met Police you can’t hide – you’re supporting genocide.”

open image in gallery Protesters wrote signs in London's Parliament Square before police started making arrests ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Protester Mike Higgins, 62, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, joined the protest after making headlines last month as one of 532 people arrested at a previous demonstration.

He said: “What choice do I have? Nothing is being done about the genocide other than by us. And I’m a terrorist? That’s the joke of it.

“I’ve already been arrested under the Terrorism Act and I suspect I will be today. Of course I’ll keep coming back – what choice do I have?”

Defend Our Juries (DOJ) said the action was planned on condition of at least 1,000 people pledging support, but claimed hundreds more planned to take part, with a boost in support after a number of activists involved in organising the protests were arrested under terror laws.

Attendees are expected to refuse street bail, requiring more people to be taken into custody, and they plan to go “floppy”, forcing officers to physically carry them away.

However the force warned they have “no choice” but to arrest anyone showing support for a proscribed terrorist organisation.

More follows on this breaking news story...