Four arrested after RAF base break-in claimed by Palestine Action

Counter-terror police have arrested four people after two military planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said a 29-year-old woman and two men, aged 36 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

A 41-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The arrests come after two Voyager aircraft were sprayed with paint during a break-in at RAF Brize Norton on June 20, in action claimed by campaign group Palestine Action.

The group previously posted footage online showing people inside the Oxfordshire base, with one person appearing to ride an electric scooter up to an Airbus Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker, before spray painting into its jet engine.

CTPSE said the four arrests were made in London and the Newbury area of Berkshire on Thursday.

