Anti-terror police appeal to find London protesters with pictures of Hamas hangliders

Police are searching for four people suspected of displaying support for Hamas among the thousands that joined the marches

Barney Davis
Friday 27 October 2023 14:57
Thousands show up for pro-Palestine march in London

Anti-terrorism officers are appealing for four people they want to speak to after pro-Hamas placards and signs were brandished at Palestinian solidarity demonstrations in London.

Metropolitan Police have released images of four people they want to trace including two women seen on social media footage with images of paragliders on their tops, at a protest in Whitehall on 14 October.

A third woman was captured on CCTV appearing to carry a placard displaying the same paraglider image.

Three women from the front police are looking for

(Met Police)

A woman caught on CCTV appearing to carry a placard with a paraglider image

(Met Police)

The fourth person was seen at a protest in Bond Street on October 21 waving a placard with “I fully support Hamas” on it.

He has short dark hair, light skin and is wearing a dark jacket with a light top underneath, a light stripy scarf around his neck, and light trousers or jeans.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I would stress that we want to speak to these people to help us with our inquiries, and in fact, I would urge them to get in touch with us directly.”

The fourth person was seen at a protest in Bond Street on October 21 waving a placard with “I fully support Hamas” on it.

(Met Police)

The paraglider signs stuck to the back of two women at the protest

(Met Police)

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of central London to show their support for Palestinians caught up in the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

Demonstrators sang pro-Palestine songs and waved placards calling for an end to Israel’s bombing of Gaza in response to Hamas’s terror attack earlier this month.

Some of those present sang “From the river to sea, Palestine will be free” – a chant that Jewish community leaders have described as antisemitic.

Those who defend the slogan describe it as a “long-standing protest chant” that calls for a homeland for the Palestinian people.

The public is urged to take a look at these pictures and if they know these people or have any information that could help the investigation, to please report it in confidence online at gov.uk/ACT or by calling 0800 789 321.

