Woman, 56, stabbed to death in car before teenager found dead on railway track

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Detectives have launched a murder probe after a woman was knifed to death in a car and a teenage boy was killed on a nearby rail track.

The 56-year-old woman was found dying from a single stab wound inside her Lexus in Pangbourne, Berkshire at 5.45pm on Thursday.

She received medical attention but sadly died at the scene.

Thames Valley Police and British Transport Police officers were called to a casualty 30 minutes later to find an 18-year-old man dead on a nearby railway track.

Detectives said they were linking the deaths and weren’t looking for any other suspects.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, Head of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman near Flower’s Hill, Pangbourne, and the associated discovery of a deceased man at Pangbourne railway station.

“Firstly, I would like to send my condolences on behalf of the force to loved ones of both at this extremely difficult time.

“We are in the very early stages of this complex investigation, but we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with either death.

“We are still investigating but are treating the two deaths as linked; we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of each. There is no wider threat to the public from these sad and tragic incidents.

“We would ask anyone with information about the deaths to please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240005369.

“After initial significant disturbance to the roads and railway network both scenes have been released and normal transport arrangements for both have resumed. I would like to say thank you to those affected for your patience.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

Pangbourne railway station and all four railway lines were closed, as well as Tidmarsh Road, so police could investigate.