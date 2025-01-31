UK Athletics and man, 77, face court over death of Paralympian during training

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

UK Athletics and a 77-year-old man have appeared in court charged with manslaughter over the death of a Paralympian who was hit on the head by a metal pole during training in 2017.

Abdullah Hayayei, 36, who represented the United Arab Emirates, was injured at Newham Leisure Centre in east London on July 11 2017 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was training in preparation to represent his country in the F34 class discus, javelin and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships in London when part of a throwing cage fell on him.

On Friday, Keith Davies, head of sport for the 2017 World Paralympic Athletics Championships, from Bushwood, Leytonstone, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with gross negligence manslaughter and a health and safety offence.

UK Athletics Limited, the national governing body for athletics, also appeared in the same court charged with corporate manslaughter and a health and safety offence.

UK Athletics and Davies were told by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring the case was being sent to the Old Bailey on February 28.