Man killed in hit-and-run at popular London tourist spot

Police have launched an investigation after a man was fatally hit by a car in a popular tourist area in London.

The Metropolitan Policewas called to Park Crescent on Friday evening following reports that a man in his forties had been struck by a car.

Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service at 7.35pm. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit launched an urgent investigation into the circumstances after the driver of the car did not stop at the scene.

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about this fatal collision,” Detective Sergeant Glen Mera said.

“From our enquiries, we can see that the car hits the victim before driving off and hitting another vehicle. We are keen to speak with the driver.

“If you have any information, or dash-cam footage that may be of use, please do not hesitate to get in contact with us, we really appreciate any information you may have for us.”

The man’s next of kin are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or who has any information should call 101, quoting reference 7014/26SEP.

Park Crescent is a popular street in Marylebone, central London, known for its impressive buildings. It is often frequented by tourists and is a popular photo spot.