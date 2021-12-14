Man detained after trying to drive car through parliament gates

A man has been detained after trying to drive a car through the UK parliament’s gates, according to police.

He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said the incident happened at around midday on Tuesday, when a vehicle tried to enter Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster.

It is not being treated as a terror incident.

“A male inside the vehicle was detained before being sectioned under the Mental Health Act,” a Met spokesperson said.

“There was no damage to property and no injuries were sustained.”

The spokesperson confirmed no taser was used in the incident.