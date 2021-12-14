Man detained after trying to drive car through parliament gates
A man has been detained after trying to drive a car through the UK parliament’s gates, according to police.
He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force said the incident happened at around midday on Tuesday, when a vehicle tried to enter Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster.
It is not being treated as a terror incident.
“A male inside the vehicle was detained before being sectioned under the Mental Health Act,” a Met spokesperson said.
“There was no damage to property and no injuries were sustained.”
The spokesperson confirmed no taser was used in the incident.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.