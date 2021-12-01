Man ‘jumps’ barrier into parliament in major security breach

Intruder arrested on trespassing charge

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 01 December 2021 15:54
<p>Parliament armed police</p>

Parliament armed police

(Elliot Keck)

Parliament has been hit by a major security breach after an intruder jumped a barrier to gain access to Palace of Westminster.

Armed police officers chased down the male suspect and wrestled him to the ground inside New Palace Yard before leading him away.

One officer told The Independent the man accessed the yard by “jumping” a security barrier at the Carriage Gate entrance used by Boris Johnson and other ministers.

The same entrance was where PC Keith Palmer was killed in a knife attack in 2017 while guarding the parliamentary estate.

The Metropolitan Police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of “trespassing” on a protected site.

A spokesperson said: “At around 3pm on Wednesday, 1 December, a man was detained and arrested at Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site.”

Scotland Yard said the arrest is not terror related, and enquiries are being made into the circumstances of the security breach.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in