Man ‘jumps’ barrier into parliament in major security breach
Intruder arrested on trespassing charge
Parliament has been hit by a major security breach after an intruder jumped a barrier to gain access to Palace of Westminster.
Armed police officers chased down the male suspect and wrestled him to the ground inside New Palace Yard before leading him away.
One officer told The Independent the man accessed the yard by “jumping” a security barrier at the Carriage Gate entrance used by Boris Johnson and other ministers.
The same entrance was where PC Keith Palmer was killed in a knife attack in 2017 while guarding the parliamentary estate.
The Metropolitan Police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of “trespassing” on a protected site.
A spokesperson said: “At around 3pm on Wednesday, 1 December, a man was detained and arrested at Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site.”
Scotland Yard said the arrest is not terror related, and enquiries are being made into the circumstances of the security breach.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.