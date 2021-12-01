Man ‘jumps’ barrier into parliament in major security breach

Parliament has been hit by a major security breach after an intruder jumped a barrier to gain access to Palace of Westminster.

Armed police officers chased down the male suspect and wrestled him to the ground inside New Palace Yard before leading him away.

One officer told The Independent the man accessed the yard by “jumping” a security barrier at the Carriage Gate entrance used by Boris Johnson and other ministers.

The same entrance was where PC Keith Palmer was killed in a knife attack in 2017 while guarding the parliamentary estate.

The Metropolitan Police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of “trespassing” on a protected site.

A spokesperson said: “At around 3pm on Wednesday, 1 December, a man was detained and arrested at Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site.”

Scotland Yard said the arrest is not terror related, and enquiries are being made into the circumstances of the security breach.