Patisserie Valerie: Four face fraud charges over bakery collapse

The former chief financial officer of the company that owned collapsed bakery Patisserie Valerie and three others have been charged with conspiracy to defraud, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

The SFO investigation, nicknamed “Operation Venom”, was opened in October 2018, just days after the company abruptly suspended trading.

The sudden closure caused the loss of 900 jobs across the country and 70 stores to shut after a £94 million hole in it accounts was revealed in 2018.

The former chief financial officer of Patisserie Holdings, Christopher Marsh, and his wife, accountant Louise Marsh, were served with charges at their home.

Mr Marsh’s former number two Pritesh Mistry, a financial controller, and financial consultant Nileshkumar Lad were also charged at their respective abodes.

The SFO has charged them with conspiring to inflate the cash in Patisserie Holdings’ balance sheets and annual reports from 2015 to 2018. The included allegely providing false documentation to the company’s auditors.

In a statement the SFO said that the company also reported holding £28 million in accounts, yet concealed £10 million in debts from its investors and creditors.

Patisserie Valerie was well known for its cakes which are on display here in a central London shop window (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

Lisa Osofsky, Director of the SFO, said: “Patisserie Valerie’s abrupt collapse rocked our high streets – leaving boarded-up shops, devastating job losses and significant investor losses in its wake. Today is a step forward in getting to the bottom of this scandal.”

The defendants will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 10 October 2023.

The latest charges are just one part of a wider investigation in the collapsed bakery chain.

Grant Thornton, the previous auditors of the firm, were fined £2.34 million in September 2021 by the Financial Reporting Council.

The auditor was given a “Severe Reprimand” by the regulator and told it had to report annually to them for three years to show what efforts it is making to improve its audits and change its culture.

Grant Thornton said the company has invested significantly in audit practice since the scandal.