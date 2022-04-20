A man has admitted sending a “grossly offensive” viral video of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire.

Paul Bussetti, 49, from Sundial Avenue in Croydon, south London, pleaded guilty to one count when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Bussetti was previously found not guilty after a two-day trial but the acquittal was quashed by the High Court.

The video showed people laughing as they burned an effigy of Grenfell Tower (PA)

Bussetti filmed the footage, which was taken at an annual bonfire party hosted by a friend in November 2018, and was shared in WhatsApp groups.

It prompted outrage when it was shared widely online and made the national news, and was criticised as “vile” by a relative of one of the 72 victims of the 2017 disaster in West London.

In the video, people watching the burning of the cardboard model could be heard laughing and shouting “stay in your flats”. Families who lived in Grenfell tower were initially told to stay put as the building’s blaze spread.

