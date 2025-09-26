Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brother of Noel and Liam Gallagher pleads not guilty to rape

Paul Gallagher will go to trial in 2027

George Lithgow
Friday 26 September 2025 14:40 BST
Video Player Placeholder
Paul Gallagher arrives at court for an earlier appearance on the rape charge

The brother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape.

Paul Gallagher, 59, has also pleaded not guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged offences took place between 2022 and 2024, according to a charge sheet.

Gallagher, of north London’s East Finchley, entered his pleas at Harrow Crown Court – which is sitting at Southwark Crown Court – on Friday.

He appeared in the dock wearing a suit and thick-rimmed glasses.

Gallagher will face trial on 13 September 2027.

Paul Gallagher has never been involved with Oasis
He is a year older than Noel and seven years older than Liam.

While he has never been involved with Oasis, he was dropped from performing a DJ set at The Grand Social for an afterparty to coincide with the band’s reunion tour’s Dublin performances.

Liam and Noel Gallagher announced last August that they would reunite for the first time since dramatically parting ways in 2009.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour kicked off in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in July and will end in Brazil in November.

