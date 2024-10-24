For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A former police superintendent who was caught behind the wheel while three times over the drinking limit has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Det Supt Paul Kessell was found to have 115 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath when he was arrested on the A352 in Wool at around 4pm on 4 August.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms, and the 45-year-old later pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle when over the alcohol limit.

He is due to be sentenced on 5 November, with a hearing on Wednesday at Dorset Police headquarters finding that he had breached appropriate standards of behaviour.

He would have been dismissed if he had not already resigned, and has now been placed on the barred list.

Previously, Det Supt Kessell had been the former head of the force’s professional standards department, and had commented on police misconduct cases.

In 2022, he said that another officer who was twice the legal alcohol limit had “brought discredit upon the police service” and said such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Farrell, of Dorset Police, said: “Whether on or off duty, we always expect our police officers and staff to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

“When an officer or staff member is found to have fallen below these standards, we will ensure swift action is taken and they are held to account for their behaviour.

“We fully recognise the devastating consequences that can arise from people driving while under the influence of alcohol and remain committed to identifying and taking action against anyone who is found to be intoxicated while driving.”