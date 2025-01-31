Man in court accused of encouraging terrorism over alleged Telegram posts

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been appeared at the Old Bailey accused of encouraging terrorism over alleged social media posts about starting an armed uprising against the UK government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paul Martin, 59, appeared in court on Friday charged with encouraging terrorism, possessing articles for the purposes of terrorism, and possessing a stun gun.

His trial was set for October 13 at the same of the court and a preliminary hearing was listed for July 4.

It is alleged that Martin, of Suffolk Road, Croydon, posted messages in a Telegram group called “The Resistance UK” under the username “Perpetual Truth”.

Between December 15 2020 and September 29 2021, he allegedly discussed gathering a militia and weapons and attacking members of government and intervening police.

Martin is further charged with possessing a dagger, a knife, two crossbows and crossbow bolts which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that he intended to use them for the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts.

The charge spans the same time period.

He is also charged with possessing a weapon on September 28 2021 that discharged a noxious liquid, gas or other thing, namely a stun gun.

Martin was conditionally released to next appear in court for the preliminary hearing.