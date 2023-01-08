First picture of man, 29, stabbed to death while ‘minding own business’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man killed in a “brutal” stabbing while “minding his own business” in a south London park has been pictured for the first time.

Kalabe Legesse, 29, was found suffering a stab injury on Strakers Road, near Peckham Rye Park and Common, on 30 December.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene just before 8.30pm, but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination later revealed the cause of death to be a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.

Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, shared pictures of a candlelit vigil for Mr Legesse, calling the attack “heartbreaking”.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the attack to come forward with information.

Detective chief inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “Kalabe’s family and friends have been left devastated by his death, which occurred after a brutal and senseless attack when he was simply sitting in the park, minding his own business.

“We have been working tirelessly to identify those responsible and are keen to hear from anyone who was in or around the park, particularly in the area near the café and playground, at about 8pm. At this early stage in the investigation we believe we are looking for two suspects riding pedal bikes, who fled the scene towards Peckham Rye.”

Ish Lennox, from the nearby St Antony and St Silas Church, told Southwark News: “There needs to be a response from the community and to mourn this man who lost his life and bring people together to grieve.

“The park is a fantastic and safe space. We need to own this space, to keep it ours. So it’s very sad that there’s been this terrible, violent and senseless act.”