Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in London

A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in southeast London in the early hours of the morning.

Metropolitan Police say that the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found after officers received reports of gunshots in Consort Road, Peckham, shortly before 3am on Sunday.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for information about the Southwark incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele said: “We are all hoping that this young woman’s condition improves. Our investigation is in its early stages and urgent inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.

“I would appeal to the residents of Consort Road and the surrounding area to check any doorbell or dashcam footage for any suspicious activity that may relate to this investigation.”

Police, including officers licensed to carry firearms, and London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A spokesperson said that there is significant police presence in the area and that some roads have been closed.

The investigation into the incident is being led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Trident) which typically investigates nonfatal shootings.