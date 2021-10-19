Footage shows the moment a wife admitted stabbing her husband to death and told police officers: “If I haven’t done it properly I’m really annoyed.”

Penelope Jackson, 66, is on trial accused of murdering David Jackson, 78, by stabbing him three times with a kitchen knife on February 13 this year. She accepts unlawful killing but denies murder.

The judge in the case has authorised the release of the bodycam footage of her arrest at the couple’s bungalow in Somerset, as well as the audio of an 18 minute long 999 call from the scene.

In the videos, Mrs Jackson is heard calmly telling police officers “I admit it all” and telling them that her wounded husband was “on the kitchen floor”. She added: “With any luck you’ll be too late.”

When a police officer tells colleagues to “get the ambulance in pronto. We need CPR,” the hand-cuffed Mrs Jackson is heard saying: “No, no, no please don’t”. A moment later she adds: “I should have stabbed him a bit more.”

David Jackson, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Royal Logistics Corps, bled to death in his kitchen in the couple’s home in Berrow, on the Somerset coast, after dialing 999 and telling the operator: “My wife has stabbed me.”

In footage of her arrest, Mrs Jackson then claimed that she stabbed her husband because “he’s an aggressive bully and nasty and I’ve had enough. And when he said you wouldn’t do it. I did it twice more.”

She repeatedly asked police officers to get her a coat from inside the house and when one officer advised her to not say any more for fear of incriminating herself, she replied: “I have no intention of not agreeing to what I’ve done. I know what I’ve done and I know why I’ve done it. And if I haven’t done it properly I’m really annoyed.”

Later when an officer announced that he was “further arresting you for murder”, Ms Jackson simply replied: “Oh good!” Said she was missing her slippers, telling police staff: “I’m very sorry for being a nuisance.”

Ms Jackson claimed in a subsequent police interview that her husband had been “violent and controlling”. She said this behaviour had began shortly after his son killed himself in the 1990s. Ms Jackson gave police a prepared statement that claimed her husband had attacked her throughout their marriage and had tried to kill her on a cruise ship.

She said his “extreme violence” towards her began when his son, Gavin, died. Ms Jackson also claimed that she had stabbed her husband to death after he had become angry about a steak dinner which did not have potatoes and she “expected a beating”.

Friends described David Jackson in court as a “kind and generous man” but said that his wife “could be quite harsh” and “quite unsympathetic”.

In a 999 call, also released by the judge, Ms Jackson calmly refused to help her husband as operators repeatedly asked if she would help stem his bleeding.

Mr Jackson initially made the call, telling operators “my wife has stabbed me”. As he spoke he then screamed and his wife took over the call to tell operators that she “had done it again”. Mr Jackson could be heard in the background saying: “She has stabbed me again”.

Ms Jackson told the operator that she had stabbed her husband three times, adding: “Once I thought I would get his heart, well he hasn’t got one. And then twice in the abdomen so even if you get here the abdomen is buggered.”

The judge authorised the release of the audio and footage after the conclusion of the prosecution case. The trial continues.