A man with multiple sclerosis could be sent to prison after admitting to mowing down and killing a mother and baby in his car.
Tyson Haynes, 53, from Brockley, southeast London, crashed into Nicole Newman, 23, as she pushed her eight-month-old baby in a pram.
Ms Newman died at the scene in Croydon Road, Penge, southeast London, on 13 January 2019.
Baby Luciano Bianco-Newman suffered critical injuries and died seven days later.
It was alleged Haynes was speeding on a 30mph road at the time of the collision.
The court heard the crash happened in an urban residential road near shops and houses.
On Wednesday, Haynes pleaded guilty to causing the deaths by careless driving during a brief hearing at the Old Bailey.
He denied alternative charges of causing the deaths by dangerous driving.
Prosecutor Alan Blake accepted the plea following careful consideration and consultation with the victims’ family.
He said it was in the “public interest” in light of the defendant’s medical condition.
Haynes, who is on bail, entered his pleas by video-link to the court.
Judge Richard Marks said it would not be appropriate to sentence him while he was not present in person.
He warned a sentence of immediate imprisonment is a “real option”.
The victims’ family viewed proceedings by video-link.
The court heard Ms Newman’s partner, who is Luciano’s father, wished to attend court but is in a wheelchair due to a recent accident that resulted in a spinal injury.
Judge Marks adjourned sentencing without fixing a date, saying it is imperative it is dealt with at the earliest opportunity.
Additional reporting by Press Association