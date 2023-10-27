Pensioner charged with the murder of his partner at a holiday park in Somerset

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pensioner has been charged with the murder of his partner at a holiday park in Somerset.

Simon Steeves, 70, will appear in court today in connection with the death of Denise Steeves, 59, at the Diamond Meadow Lodge Park in Brean.

Officers were called to the holiday park off Weston Road at around 4.50pm on Wednesday and found a woman with a significant injury. She was pronounced dead half an hour later.

Steeves, who lived at the park with the victim, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and has now been charged. He will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today.

Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) Detective Inspector Neil Meade said: “Formal identification has yet to take place, however we believe the deceased to be Denise Steeves.

“Her family has been fully updated on this development and our continued thoughts are with them as they come to terms with what has happened.

“We will continue to carry out a full and thorough investigation as this case progresses.“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area and our officers are still available to answer any questions or concerns you may have.”

Locals said the couple lived together at the park, were often seen walking their dog and were described as friendly.

One local, who lived on the park, but did not want to be named, said: “They were a lovely couple and lived together, they’d always be out on the park walking their dog. I’d always say hello and give them a wave.

I’ve never seen any police around here and I’ve not seen anything unusual going on at their caravan. I was very surprised when I heard, the park was full of police cars and about three ambulances.”

Another local said: “I’ve lived here for over 35 years, I’ve never seen the police — other than driving past. It’s really unusual, there’s never been any trouble over there.

I saw a helicopter landing there but I’m not sure if it was the police or ambulance one. It’s shocking.”

Additional reporting by SWNS