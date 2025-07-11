Two pensioners die after car crashes into care home during police chase

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two elderly women have died after a stolen BMW which was being chased by police crashed into a care home.

Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland, had to be evacuated following the crash on Wednesday night, which caused structural damage to the building.

On Friday morning, Northumbria Police said: “Sadly, two care home residents – a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s – passed away yesterday.

“The next of kin for both women have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Following this sad update, the investigation will now also consider whether the collision contributed to their deaths.”

Two 21-year-olds who had previously been questioned were re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths.

Both were originally arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, while one was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

They remain in police custody.

Northumbria Police said eight other residents were taken to hospital in the aftermath of the crash.

They had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and only one remained in hospital on Friday.

The BMW was reported stolen from an address in Fenham, Newcastle, around 9.20pm on Wednesday and it was seen in the Sunderland area around 15 minutes later.

Police were authorised to pursue the vehicle, which crashed into the care home around five minutes later.

Following the police pursuit, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the force said.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely sad development and all of our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of everyone affected.

“We will continue to support them in any way that we can at this time.

“Our investigations remain at an early stage, and we would ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community.”

The care home is run by Avery Healthcare which issued a statement on Thursday, before the deaths of the two women was known, saying residents had been moved to alternative accommodation.

The firm said: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to the carers and colleagues across our neighbouring homes who have stepped in to support at this time.

“Their professionalism, dedication, and compassion in ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of care has been truly commendable.

“We are incredibly proud of the response from all staff involved.”