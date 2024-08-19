Support truly

Here are the latest statistics on people charged and sentenced in connection with the recent disorder in parts of the country:

– How many people have been charged?

A total of 474 people had been charged as of the morning of August 19, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The PA news agency has compiled details of 431 named adults who had been charged by the end of August 19.

At least 73 people under the age of 18 are also believed to have been charged.

– What are the ages of the people charged?

Of the 431 adults so far charged where details of age are known, 51 (12%) are 18 to 20, with a further 66 (15%) aged 21 to 25 and 57 (13%) aged 26 to 30.

This means 174 of the adults charged (40%) are between 18 and 30.

Some 69 (16%) of adults charged are aged 31-35, 62 (14%) are aged 36-40, 48 (11%) are aged 41-45 and 27 (6%) are aged 46-50.

The numbers are lower among older age groups, with 27 of the adults charged aged 51-55 (6% of the total), 11 aged 56-60 (3%) and 13 over 60 (3%).

Adults charged in connection with the recent disorder across the country, by age group (PA Graphics)

The oldest person charged so far is William Morgan, 69, of Walton in Liverpool.

He admitted violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon and was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for two years and eight months.

The next oldest people are Anthony Levitt, 67, of Leeds, who has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place and was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on August 19; and David Notley, also 67, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder and causing religiously aggravated distress and was jailed for 20 months at Inner London Crown Court.

Of those charged who are under the age of 18, the youngest to date are two 12-year-old boys, both of whom have pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder.

One 12-year-old has been remanded to local authority accommodation, ahead of sentencing in Manchester next month.

– How do the figures break down by gender?

Information on gender is known for 414 of the adults so far charged.

Some 390 of the 414 (94%) are male, and 24 (6%) are female.

– Which police forces have charged the most people?

Details of the force to have brought charges are known for 408 adults.

Five forces account for more than half of this number: Cleveland (49 people, or 12% of the total), Manchester (48 or 12%), the Metropolitan Police (41 or 10%), Merseyside (38 or 9%) and South Yorkshire (36 or 9%).

Together these five forces have charged 212 adults, or 52% of the total.

– What are the most common charges?

Some 283 adults have been charged with violent disorder, either by itself or in combination with other charges.

It is by far the most common charge to have been brought by far.

Fifty-seven under-18s have been charged with violent disorder.

Two individuals have so far been formally charged with riot: Kieran Usher, 32, of Hendon in Sunderland, who appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on August 16; and a 15-year-old boy who appeared at South Tyneside Youth Court on August 15.

Eight adults have been charged with publishing material to stir up racial hatred, and 20 have been charged with racially or religiously-aggravated harassment.

– How many people have been sentenced?

The PA news agency has compiled details of 124 adults who had been sentenced as of the end of August 19, 117 of whom have been sent to jail.

The longest jail sentence so far is six years, handed to David Wilkinson, 48, of Hull, who admitted violent disorder, attempted arson and racially aggravated criminal damage, and was sentenced at Hull Crown Court.

John Honey, 25, of Hull, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, racially aggravated criminal damage and violent disorder, and was sentenced to four years and eight months in jail at Hull Crown Court.

Steven Love, 41, also of Hull, admitted violent disorder and was jailed for three years and four months at Hull Crown Court.

A similar jail term was given to Gareth Metcalfe, 44, of Southport, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court.