More than a quarter charged with offences linked to riots are under 21

More than a quarter of people so far charged by police with offences linked to the recent riots across the country are under the age of 21, figures show.

The PA news agency has compiled details of 147 individuals who have been charged since the unrest began on July 30.

Of this total, 39 (27%) are under 21, including 14 aged 16-17 and three under the age of 16.

The youngest is a 14-year-old boy who has been charged by Merseyside Police with violent disorder.

People aged 21 to 30 account for 25% of the total, with 31 to 40-year-olds 24%, 41 to 50-year-olds 16%, and over-50s the remaining 8%.

The oldest person is William Morgan, 69, of Walton in Liverpool, who was charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon – a cosh – for his part in unrest in the city, in which police officers were attacked and a library was set on fire.

Morgan pleaded guilty and was jailed on Thursday for two years and eight months.

Some 28 people have so far been charged in connection with incidents in Middlesbrough, 12 for Liverpool, 11 for Rotherham, nine for Manchester and eight for Nottingham, with the remainder – where information is known – linked to incidents across 17 other locations.