Met police officer who ‘manhandled’ mother over bus fare found guilty of assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Met Police Officer who “manhandled” and wrongly arrested a woman for bus fare evasion in front of her young son, has been found guilty of assault.

PC Perry Lathwood, 50, of Norman’s Bay, East Sussex, assaulted Jocelyn Agyemang and caused bruising injuries to her arm during the arrest on July 21 last year in Whitehorse Road, Croydon, south London. He was convicted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday after a trial.

Footage of the arrest was widely circulated online, showing the woman repeatedly asking the officer to let go, and insisting that she had not done anything wrong.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram said it was “not necessary to grab the woman’s arm, arrest her and handcuff her.

The woman was handcuffed at the scene ( Mandu Reid/Twitter )

“There were not reasonable grounds to suggest arrest was necessary,” he continued. “The officer made an error of judgment and overreacted.”

Lathwood will be sentenced at a later date.

The trial had previously heard police officers were helping ticket inspectors on a bus in Croydon at the time.

Paul Jarvis, prosecuting, said Ms Agyemang was dropping her son off at her mother’s house before heading to an appointment in Marylebone scheduled for 12.30pm.

After she and her son disembarked the bus at around 11am, she was asked to show she had paid her fare by a bus inspector.

Metropolitan Police constable Perry Lathwood was charged with assault by beating in relation to bruising injuries caused to a woman’s arm during during a wrongful fare evasion arrest ( PA Wire )

“She does not hand it over and she walks off,” Mr Jarvis told the court.

“It is at this moment that Pc Lathwood becomes involved.”

He said Lathwood put a hand on her, but she moved away, so he then grabbed her arm and arrested her for fare evasion.

A crowd gathered, with people filming the officer and asking him why he had arrested her.

Footage posted online shows the woman shouting “What the hell?” and “What the f*** is going on?” while handcuffed, as two male officers hold her arms.

She repeatedly asks one of the officers to let go and says “I haven’t done anything wrong”, while a member of the public films what is happening and asks why she is being arrested.

Mr Jarvis said Lathwood continued to hold her, demanding she tap her card. He also handcuffed her.

Another officer took her Oyster card from her hand and went away with it to see if she had paid.

It was confirmed that Ms Agyemang had paid her fare and she was de-arrested at the scene. In her evidence to the court, Ms Agyemang gave evidence to the court and said she felt “very violated” by the incident.

“I just felt like they did not care,” she said. “I just felt a bit degraded because I had not done anything wrong.”

She added that the experience was “very scary” and said “I just remember the strong grip.”

“With things I have experienced in my past, when someone is holding me, especially when I feel like I have done nothing wrong, it is very scary for me.”

PC Lathwood also gave evidence and told the court he had “no idea” what else he could have done other than arrest her.

He said he arrested her to stop her from leaving the scene.

“Because of her actions and her refusal to show that card to other people who had continuously asked her to do so,” he said.

He was asked why he did not tell her why she was being arrested.

“If the card had come back as not paid we would have progressed and explained everything to her if she had allowed us,” he said.

He said she was “not listening” and they needed “to get her calm”.

More follows on this breaking news story....