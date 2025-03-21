Trial date set for man accused of shooting dead dog walker on rural path

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man accused of murdering a dog walker by shooting him on a rural path will go on trial next year.

David Campbell, 76, denies shooting and killing Brian Low, 65, in Aberfeldy, Perthshire, on February 16 2024.

Prosecutors allege Campbell disabled CCTV at an address in Aberfeldy, to conceal his whereabouts, before assaulting Mr Low “having previously evidenced malice and ill-will towards him” on Leafy Lane, near to the Pitilie track.

The murder charge alleges he discharged a shotgun at Mr Low, “leaving him so severely injured that he died there”.

Campbell also denies that between February 16 and May 24 2024, he disposed of an airgun; disposed of a shotgun and bag; attended a bike shop, Crightons Cycles, to have two replacement tyres fitted on an electric bike, and attended Aberfeldy recycling centre and disposed of a box, cartridge bag and bicycle tyres, in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

He denies a total of eight charges, including threatening to shoot two workers at the Edradynate Estate in 1997 and 1999.

Campbell also denies a charge of threatening to shoot a dog in 2012, also in Aberfeldy; threatening to shoot a man in 2011, in The Square, Aberfeldy; and threatening another man at Scone Palace in 1995.

He also denies possession of an airgun between May 11 2017 and February 16 2024 and discharging it without holding an airgun certificate.

A trial was set for the High Court in Glasgow, from February 2 2026, for three weeks.

At a virtual hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, Tony Lenehan KC, representing Campbell, said: “Mr Campbell pleads not guilty to all charges.”

He told the court there is “notice of an alibi” regarding the murder of Mr Low, and added: “There is an extensive interview with the accused.”

Judge Lady Drummond KC asked if “graphic evidence” was necessary.

Prosecutor John McElroy KC said: “I’m very conscious that I do not want to cause any unnecessary trauma to anybody.”

The case was continued until August 4.