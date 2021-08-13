Murder arrests after woman’s body found near Wolverhampton

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found burned in a lay-by near Wolverhampton.

Police officers discovered Jomaa Jerrare, of Health Town, Wolverhampton, shortly before 2.30am on Monday after receiving reports of suspicious activity on Bridgnorth Road, Perton.

Detectives believe the victim was killed and then driven to Bridgnorth and set on fire.

It's understood the 52-year-old had not been seen by her family for weeks.

"We now need to piece together a timeline of where she's been since," she was last seen, Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm said.

"We really need to understand where she's been and who her associates are," he added.

Staffordshire Police said a 76-year-old from Kingstanding, Birmingham, and a 56-year-old man from Bilston, Wolverhampton, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both suspects remain in custody, the force added.

A post-mortem examination has taken place but the cause of her death is under further investigation.

A 41-year-old man from Wolverhampton, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has since been released without charge.

The force said specially trained officers are working with and supporting Ms Jerrare's family, who have requested their privacy is respected.