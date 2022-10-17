Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man accused of murdering woman in Peru remanded in custody

Jorge Garay, of Dartford, entered no plea at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ted Hennessey
Monday 17 October 2022 13:37
Karla Godoy, 36, was found dead in Carabayllo, north Lima (Alamy/PA)
Karla Godoy, 36, was found dead in Carabayllo, north Lima (Alamy/PA)

A man from Kent has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman in Peru.

Jorge Garay, 46, of Hythe Street, Dartford, is charged with killing 36-year-old Karla Godoy in Carabayllo, north Lima, between September 21 and October 2.

Garay, who was known to Ms Godoy, spoke via an interpreter to confirm his name, age and address at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He did not enter a plea.

Garay was arrested in London on Saturday before the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge on Sunday.

Officers from Kent Police are continuing to work closely with the Peruvian authorities as part of the investigation.

Garay has been remanded in custody and will appear next at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in