A road rage driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison and been ordered to take an anger management course.

Translator Peter Abbott had threatened and used vile language to Samantha Isaacs during an incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth on 25 August last year.

After she beeped him for a minor incident, he exited his vehicle and banged on her windscreen with his fists before unleashing the foul-mouthed tirade.

He shouted at her, “Can you f**king see me you f**king tart?” He then called her a ‘sl**’ and a ‘wh***’ and put his head up against the windscreen.

Another motorist went to intervene and called Abbott a bully, and told him, “What is wrong with you, it’s a woman on her own.” Abbott replied, “She’s a f**king bloody annoying woman.”

He was convicted following a trial at Poole Magistrates’ Court of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards her, leaving her “scared all the time” when driving.

Abbott was sentenced at Poole Magistrates’ Court (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Archive )

District Judge Orla Austin sentenced the 60-year-old, of Boscombe Cliff Road, Bournemouth, to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 20 rehabilitation days, to complete an anger management course and pay £300 compensation to Ms Isaacs and £300 court costs.

Sentencing Abbott, District Judge Austin said: “I take the view this was an extremely serious matter.

“Ms Isaacs was a lone female in her car, this was a sustained incident, your level of anger and aggression was extremely high, the language you used was extremely offensive and you put her in significant fear with an ongoing effect on her life.

“Bystanders intervened, such was the level of your aggression.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Ms Isaacs said: “I don’t trust any motorist now, I feel my confidence in driving has taken a huge knock.

“I am now turning away work that is further afield. I keep my doors always locked, I never drive unless I really must, I am so angry the man has taken my job pleasure away from me, I am angry that I am scared all the time when I drive.”

Abbott told the court that he accepted he needed to seek anger management counselling as he had become “isolated” in recent years.

The court heard that a personal reference for Abbott from a friend described him as “a peaceful, introverted and bookish person”.

He said: “I have been isolated for quite a long while, this is mainly due to the nature of my work, I am a translator, I spend days and weeks holed up in my apartment in front of the computer.

“So progressively over the 12 years I have been back in the UK I have noticed my relationships with people have diminished to the point where I didn’t have any contact with friends or family.”

He added: “I have always expressed regret and remorse for my part in the incident and fully hold my hands up to that and realise it was wrong and I am prepared to accept the consequences of that behaviour.”