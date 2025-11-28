For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A robber who fatally kicked, punched and stomped on a “frail” pensioner before taking off with a box of cornflakes and a cottage pie has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Peter Augustine, 59, must serve at least 23 years behind bars.

An Old Bailey jury earlier found Augustine guilty of robbery and murder.

The court heard that he targeted 87-year-old John Mackey after he visited a Co-op store in Manor House, north London, on the afternoon of 6 May.

Augustine attacked “gentle, innocent” Mr Mackey “for a box of cornflakes, a pint of milk and a saveloy sausage”, Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC said.

She added that “I have no doubt that if this defendant was genuinely starving and had asked Mr Mackey for help, this kind, generous gentleman would have” assisted him.

“I have no doubt that the defendant targeted him specifically because he was frail – it was a cowardly act, the defendant has shown no remorse.”

open image in gallery Peter Augustine was found guilty at a trial at the Old Bailey ( Getty/iStock )

Augustine was also sentenced on Friday for a theft charge that was dealt with at a magistrates’ court.

He did not attend his broadcasted sentencing.

Augustine has spent 203 days on remand and therefore has 22 years and 162 days left of his sentence to serve.

He was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment for theft and eight years for robbery. All three sentences will be served concurrently.

Mr Mackey’s niece, Patricia Schan, described her “perfect uncle” as “funny, charming, mysterious, and very definitely mischievous”, and went on to criticise Augustine’s behaviour during the trial.

Arsenal Football Club fan Mr Mackey had lived in London for around 70 years and “always had a twinkle in his eye and dressed immaculately in one of his trilby hats”, Ms Schan told the court.

The “proud Irishman” was a “well-known, popular and respected member of the community… but he was still remembered in his home town – as shown by the number of people at his funeral”, she said.