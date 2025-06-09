Plastic surgeon jailed for trying to kill colleague during Covid lockdown

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A plastic surgeon who stabbed a fellow doctor and tried to set fire to his home in a “murderous expedition” to get him “out of the way” has been jailed for life.

Peter Brooks, a 61-year old consultant specialising in burns and plastics, was jailed for a minimum of 22 years on Monday after attempting to murder fellow doctor Graeme Perks at his home in the Nottinghamshire village of Halam.

After cycling to Mr Perks’ house through the snow in the early hours of 14 January 2021 – wearing camouflage gear and armed with a crowbar, petrol, matches and a knife – Brooks proceeded to stab his victim and douse the ground floor of the property in petrol, the trial heard.

Mr Perks had provided evidence in disciplinary proceedings against Brooks, who faced potentially losing his job with Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, the jury heard.

When opening the prosecution’s case, Tracy Ayling KC had told the trial it was “clear that the defendant hated Graeme Perks” and wanted him “out of the way”.

Mr Perks, who was 65 at the time, had retired the month before the attack but suffered “extremely life-threatening” injuries to his liver, intestines and pancreas, and was given a 95 per cent chance of death.

He woke up when Brooks smashed through his conservatory, and went downstairs where his feet “felt a bit damp” from the petrol before he felt a “blow to his body”. Brooks had also thrown petrol up the stair walls while Mr Perks’ wife Bev and youngest son Henry were sleeping upstairs, the court was told.

Jailing him at Leicester Crown Court, Judge Mr Justice Pepperall said Brooks had committed “appalling” crimes after setting off from his home on a “murderous expedition”.

He sentenced Brooks to a minimum of 22 years – with time spent in prison already taking that to 17 years and 223 days – for the two counts of attempted murder, with sentences of six years for arson and 18 months for possessing a knife to run concurrently.

But Brooks, who was “voluntarily absent” from his month-long trial because he was on hunger strike and said he would “rather be dead than incarcerated”, did not appear in person for the sentencing hearing on Monday after refusing to leave his cell.

Brooks’ convictions followed a four-year series of legal hearings, including a mistrial and seven other aborted trial dates.

Mr Justice Pepperall previously told the court that, on “no fewer than eight occasions” since 2021, Brooks had “used hunger strikes or the threat of some other self-harm to achieve some advantage”.

Prosecutors said Brooks was “manipulative” and had shown no remorse for what he had done, with Ms Ayling KC saying: “He believes himself to be not guilty of the offences. He believes he has been unlawfully tried.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...