Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive who is Nicola Sturgeon’s estranged husband, has been granted legal aid.

Murrell, who faces a charge of embezzlement, has had an application for solemn legal aid approved by the Scottish Legal Aid Board.

The 60-year-old was first arrested in April 2023 as part of the police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in March this year where he faced a charge of embezzlement, making no plea.

Until he stood down in 2023 during the leadership race to succeed Ms Sturgeon, Murrell had been chief executive of the SNP for more than 20 years.

The Scottish Legal Aid Board said no payments have been made so far, following a successful application for solemn legal aid by Murrell’s lawyers on April 30.

A spokesperson said: “When assessing an applicant’s eligibility for legal aid we look at their financial position at the time of their application to ensure they meet tests set by legal aid legislation.

“This includes information they give us about their salary, the amount of money they have in the bank and any investments, which might be available to fund their own defence privately.

“Peter Murrell’s application met the tests we have to apply when deciding whether to grant legal aid.”

Legal aid is usually granted to those who cannot afford to pay for legal help themselves, though in some cases they still need to make their own contribution.

Earlier this year Ms Sturgeon announced she and Murrell had “decided to end” their marriage.