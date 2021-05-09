Nine-year-old boy in hospital after ‘random’ street attack in Peterborough

A nine-year-old boy is in hospital following a random street attack in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police are hunting a man after the child was assaulted in Peveril Road on Saturday afternoon while he was walking with his older brother.

He suffered multiple wounds to his face and head, police said.

The suspect is described as an Asian man who was tall, skinny, scruffy in appearance with black short-to-medium length messy hair and was wearing black jogging bottoms and a big coat.

Sergeant Jason Hancock said: “It is believed the boy was walking along the street with his older brother when a man approached them and attacked the victim.

“He ran off in the direction of Lincoln Road.

“We understand this will be a concerning incident for members of the public, however we have got officers carrying out enquiries and doing all we can to identify the offender.

“While this appears to be a random attack, we believe this was an isolated incident and have not received any further reports of this nature.”

Police said the boy was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital, but has since been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting incident 312 of 8 May.

Press Association