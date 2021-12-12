Police investigating the disappearance of nursing assistant Petra Srncova have been alerted to the discovery of a body in a London park.

Officers are awaiting formal identification of the body of a woman found in Brunswick Park in Camberwell, south London, at around 11.40am today (12 December).

Ms Srncova’s family have been informed about the body’s discovery.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called by a member of the public to the park.

A body was found and forensic officers have remained at the scene of the discovery.

At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.

Ms Srncova, 32, was last seen in Camberwell – where she lives – at around 8.22pm on 28 November after taking two buses there from her place of work, the Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

A colleague of hers reported her missing on 3 December.

A man who had been arrested in connection with her disappearance was released on bail earlier on Sunday.

Ms Srncova’s family in her native Czech Republic have been said by Camberwell MP Harriet Harman to be “desperately worried” as her disappearance is out of character.

The Labour MP has urged members of the public to check CCTV and doorbell cameras for any sign of Ms Srncova.

A spokesperson said: “Police have been appealing for information to trace missing senior nurse assistant Petra Srncova from Camberwell.

“At approximately 11.40hrs on Sunday, 12 December police were called by a member of the public to reports of the body of a woman that had been found in Brunswick Park, SE5.

“Officers remain on scene at the location. At this early stage, the woman’s death is being treated as unexplained. While formal identification awaits, Petra’s family have been informed of this development.”