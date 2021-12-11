Missing nurse assistant was on way home when she disappeared, police believe

A missing senior nurse assistant is believed to have disappeared on her journey home from work in London, according to police.

Petra Srncova, who works at Evelina London Children’s Hospital in Westminster, was reported missing last week by a colleague.

The Metropolitan Police said the 32-year-old was last seen in Camberwell in south London, where she lives, after catching two buses home on the last Sunday of November.

Officers are “growing increasingly concerned” over her disappearance, the force said in an appeal for information in the search for the missing hospital worker.

A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remained in custody as of Saturday morning. The Met said it would not be releasing any more information about the arrest at this time.

Ms Srncova left the central London hospital where she works at 7.45pm on 28 November.

It is thought she took money out of a cashpoint before getting on a bus heading to Elephant and Castle.

The 32-year-old, who was born in the Czech Republic, is believed to have changed buses as she continued her journey home to Camberwell.

She was last seen in this area of south London just after 20.22pm, according to the Met.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor said on Saturday: “Petra’s disappearance is very out of character and we’re becoming really concerned for her now.”

“Her family in the Czech Republic are also very worried about her and just want to know where she is.”

Labour said Harriet Harman, the local MP, was also increasingly worried about Ms Srncova’s wellbeing and would be putting up posters near her home in Camberwell on Saturday.

Anyone who has seen Ms Srncova or has information about her whereabouts has been asked to contact police. They can call 101 or tweet @MetCC referencing 21MIS037753.