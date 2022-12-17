Man jailed for dousing victim in petrol and setting him on fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails
Sign up to our free breaking news emails
A man has been jailed for six years after deliberately setting another man on fire at a petrol station.
Stephen Burden targeted his 20-year-old victim at a Texaco garage in Dudley on the evening of 2 June, following an earlier row, according to West Midlands Police.
The younger man was left in a critical condition for weeks in hospital in the wake of the “despicable” attack – which left nearly a fifth of his body covered in serious burns, police said.
CCTV at the garage showed the victim arriving at the Himley Road station in a Jeep with two other men.
Moments later, 31-year-old Burden arrived in a Volkswagen and he filled up a can of petrol.
Burden then ran over to the Jeep, threw the fuel over the victim, and ignited it, according to police.
The young man was taken to hospital, where he received critical care treatment for serious burns affecting nearly a fifth of his body.
UK news in picturesShow all 50
Following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Burden was found guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
He was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday.
“This was a very nasty attack at a busy petrol station,” said Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson, from West Midlands Police’s complex investigations team.
“The victim suffered serious burns and is still recovering from his injuries. We are pleased that Stephen Burden is now behind bars for carrying out this despicable attack.”