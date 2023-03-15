Man accused of rape by serial liar reveals he ‘tried to overdose in front of his mum’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man falsely accused of rape by Eleanor Williams has revealed he ‘tried to overdose in front of his mum’.

During an interview on Talk TV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored Jordan Trengove, 22, who spent time in custody as a result of the allegations, said he took an overdose in front of his mum after being falsely accused of rape.

He said: “I took an overdose in front of my own mum. It was that bad.

“My mums best friend killed herself two days before I tried doing that. My emotions towards my mum were just empty.

“I didn’t think of what her best friend did and I went and did the same in front of my mum.”

He continued: “I didnt ever put other peoples feeling first.

“My life was just too messed up.”

Eleanor Williams, 22, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years this week after falsely claiming to have been the victim of an Asian grooming gang.

In a Facebook post in May 2020, which was shared more than 100,000 times, she described being beaten, abused and trafficked by Asian men.

Image released of the injuries suffered by Eleanor Williams, which were self-inflicted (Handout)

She also posted pictures of her injuries, but the court heard that she had caused them to herself, with a hammer.

In January, a jury found Williams guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.

She pleaded guilty to a ninth count at an earlier hearing.

In March 2019 Williams had been on a night out with Mr Trengove when she was taken to her home after becoming intoxicated.

She would later say Mr Trengove raped her that night, and then on two later occasions, alleging he came to her flat, attacked her and threatened her with a knife.

The claims appeared to be supported by injuries she had after the alleged attack but these were later determined to have been self-inflicted.

Mr Trengove spent 73 days in prison, sharing a cell with a convicted sex offender, after he was charged as a result of Williams’ claims.

In a statement read during the trial, Mr Trengove said the word “rapist” had been spray painted across his house and his window was smashed after Williams accused him of raping and attacking her.

Statements read to the court on Monday revelead three of the men Williams had accused described attempts to take their own life following her allegations.