A 20-year-old man who died after being fatally stabbed by an attacker who forced his way into his east London home has been named by police as Elliot Francique.

The Plaistow resident was found by police in his bedroom at a home in Hudson Close on Tuesday, having suffered multiple knife wounds.

He was treated by paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance but died at the scene.

Metropolitan Police said the “frenzied attack” was carried out on Tuesday by a black male dressed in black clothing who forced his way into the property and stabbed Mr Francique several times, before leaving the scene on foot to Park Grove and on towards Chad Green.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen said a murder investigation continues and added the next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

She said: “Our inquiries include door-to-door inquiries in the area and the examination of hours of CCTV footage from a number of surrounding locations.

“I am grateful to those people who have already come forward to speak with us and urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet been in touch to call us without delay.

“Even the smallest piece of information could corroborate something we have already been told, or might be the missing part of the timeline of events that we are building.

“It is our mission to remove dangerous weapons, and the dangerous people who use them, from London’s streets.

“Please help us make your city safer by telling us what you know.”

Mr Francique lived in the London borough of Newham, which is the 21st most dangerous place in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, according to crimerate.co.uk. Work has been done to reduce crime in the borough, but the overall crime rate there last year was 93 crimes per 1,000 people, it says.

Anyone with information or footage can contact police on 020 83451 570 or 101, quoting the reference 4484/19APR, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.