Man held as seven-year-old boy dies after being hit by car

The collision happened near Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club in Plymouth

Matilda Head
Monday 20 February 2023 09:47
A seven-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Plymouth.

A man was arrested after the incident near Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene in Wembury Road at around 11.10am after receiving reports of a collision involving a car and a child pedestrian.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in an ambulance but later died, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

His next of kin have been informed.

A 55-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, and remains in police custody.

