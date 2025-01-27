Man accused of murdering university lecturer remanded

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been remanded into custody accused of murdering a university lecturer.

Paul Antony Butler, 53, appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court accused of killing Claire Chick, 48.

Butler, of Stangray Avenue, Plymouth spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the brief hearing.

The defendant did not enter any pleas to the two charges of murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded into custody and ordered to appear before the crown court on January 28 for a bail application hearing.

A plea and case management hearing was fixed for March 3 by District Judge Stuart Smith.

He told Butler: “These matters are going to be sent to the crown court.

“You will be committed into custody. You will have a hearing tomorrow at the crown court where a crown court judge will consider your remand status further.”

Members of Ms Chick’s family had attended the court and before adjourning the hearing the district judge expressed his condolences to them.

Devon and Cornwall Police had previously said they were called to West Hoe Road in Plymouth at 8.55pm on January 22 after reports that a woman had been seriously injured.

Ms Chick was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of the next day.

Butler was located and arrested in the Liskeard area of Cornwall, which is around 20 miles from Plymouth, on Thursday.

Ms Chick, who was previously known as Claire Butler, worked as a lecturer at the University of Plymouth.

In a previous statement released by police, her family said: “We are absolutely devastated and broken at the loss of our beautiful caring mother Claire Chick.

“She was the most beautiful lively soul and was there for everyone.

“Everyone who knew our mum had so much positive words to say about her. She was the life and soul of any place where she was.

“She loved to dance and sing, even though she was pretty bad at it; she had no shame in doing it in front of any audience.

“We will never get over this as a family, she was our glue and our go-to. We won’t ever get the justice our mum deserves for this, because no amount of justice will bring her back.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind words, and we invite anyone who knew her to share their memories of her.

“We also would like to remind the public she leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren who all refer to her as ‘a favourite grandma’.

“We ask you to respect their privacy, and everyone remains respectful to them.

“She may be gone but her spirit will always remain alive. We love you mum, and we promise to make you proud.”