Police name ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on run after woman killed in Plymouth

Police have released a photo of a fugitive suspected of killing a woman in the street in Plymouth as armed officers continue hunt.

Paul Antony Butler, 53, is wanted in connection to with the death of the woman in West Hoe Road in Plymouth last night.

Detectives warned the public not to approach “armed and dangerous” Butler but call them if he is spotted. He appears to refer to himself on social media as the Stangray Strangler - in reference to a street name close to the scene.

The victim, in her 40s, was found seriously injured in the street on West Hoe Road at 8.55pm on Wednesday 22 January.

She was taken to hospital but sadly pronounced dead in the early hours. Her next of kin have been informed.

A neighbour and close friend of the fugitive urged Butler to hand himself in.

He told The Independent: “Paul think of your daughter and not do any more harm to anyone else including yourself. Don’t be stupid and hand yourself into the police immediately.

He added: “I’m still in shock. She was a beautiful woman who was going through a divorce. She really cared about everyone and looked after herself. She was very easy to talk to.”

DI Rob Smith said: “Cordons are in place and police units remain in the area. “At this time the suspect remains at large and a major response is underway.

“We have taken the steps of releasing an image of a man we need to identify in connection to the murder investigation.

“We believe that this man could be armed and dangerous, so we are telling the public not to approach him in any circumstances and immediately call 999 if you have seen this man.”

Butler is described as being a white male, around 6ft 5ins tall, of proportionate build with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who see Butler is asked not to approach him, but to call police on 999, quoting log 756 of 22 January.