Tributes to ‘beautiful’ nurse lecturer killed in Plymouth street attack

Tributes have been paid to a senior university lecturer killed on the street in Plymouth as a man has been arrested by police on suspicion of her murder.

Claire Butler, 48, a lecturer in adult nursing at Plymouth University, was found seriously injured close to her new apartment on West Hoe Road at 8.55pm on Wednesday 22 January.

Paul Antony Butler, 53, who was known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

open image in gallery Friends described Claire Butler as ‘kind, clever, sassy, warm and funny’ ( Facebook )

Ms Butler was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead several hours later. Her next of kin have been informed.

A close friend of Ms Butler told The Independent: “Claire was my neighbour. I’m still in shock. She was a beautiful woman.

“She was a stunning woman and such a lovely person and so easy to talk to - it’s really, really sad.”

Another friend said: “I can’t get my head around it. She was a kind, clever sassy, warm and so funny.

“She was beautiful inside and out and adored her grandchildren and two beautiful daughters who were her best friends.”

open image in gallery Tributes have been paid to Claire Butler ( Facebook )

Ms Butler worked at the University of Plymouth, first as a lecturer in adult nursing, but then progressing to deputy BSc (Hons) programme lead, and eventually associate head of School for Internationalisation, according to her LinkedIn profile.

One former student told PlymouthLive: “Claire was my personal tutor in university and genuinely helped me through some truly difficult times. Always believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself.

“She was truly one of the most kind-hearted souls you’d ever meet and had so, so much going for her. She was an amazing tutor, a phenomenal lecturer, and a phenomenal nurse. I’m so sorry to her family and those who loved her.”

Devon and Cornwall Police has said it will refer itself to the police watchdog due to prior contact with Ms Butler.

open image in gallery Forensics sweep the scene in Pymouth ( Matt Keeble/PA Wire )

A force spokesman said: “Paul Antony Butler, 53, who was wanted in connection to the death of a woman in Plymouth has been located and arrested.

“He is currently in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this time who we are continuing to support.

“Officers would like to thank the local community for their assistance and their patience while our enquiries continue into this incident.

“A mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous contact with the victim. This is normal procedure in these circumstances.”