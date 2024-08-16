Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fact check: Man sentenced after admitting violent disorder

John Cann was jailed for three years for his part in recent protests.

August Graham
Friday 16 August 2024 18:09
John Cann, 51, of Plymouth was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
John Cann, 51, of Plymouth was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

A social media post widely shared online claimed that a man had been “jailed for 3 YEARS for waving his prosthetic leg at people”.

Evaluation

The man pictured in the post on X, formerly Twitter, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

A court was told he was seen throwing a lit firework and a can during unrest in Plymouth sparked by the killing of three girls in Southport. He was also filmed waving his prosthetic leg.

The facts

The man in the photograph is John Cann, 51, of Patna Place, Plymouth. He has a distinctive facial piercing seen in both the image shared online and a mugshot issued by Devon and Cornwall Police after his arrest.

According to a news report from his sentencing at Plymouth Crown Court on August 13, Cann had been seen on police footage throwing an item at counter-protesters during disorder in the city centre on August 5.

He was also shown picking up a firework and throwing it just before it went off.

Another news report included footage of Cann waving his prosthetic leg during the protests.

The court, which heard Cann had used a prosthetic since 2010, was told he had 26 prior convictions for 170 offences.

