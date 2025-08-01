Man charged after ‘poisoning’ at children’s summer camp

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 76-year-old man is facing three charges of wilful ill treatment of three boys over an alleged poisoning of children at a summer camp.

Janine McKinney, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of a 76-year-old man with child cruelty offences following a police investigation into a summer camp held at Stathern Lodge, Leicestershire.

"This decision has been made after reviewing a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police.

"Jonathon Ruben will be charged with three offences of wilful ill treatment of a child relating to three boys. He will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday August 1.

"This has been an extremely upsetting and shocking moment for the community, and especially for the children and parents most directly affected.

"We would like to remind all concerned that there are now active criminal proceedings against Mr Ruben and he has the right to a fair trial. There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings."

More to follow...