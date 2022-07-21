Police crack down on revellers turning Yorkshire beauty spot ‘into Ibiza nightclub’

Police confiscated hundreds of bottles of alcohol, laughing gas and a 3ft sound system in a crackdown at a Noth Yorkshire beauty spot which they compared to an “Ibiza nightclub”.

Richmond Falls, a popular site on the River Swale, became a notorious lockdown party destination in summer 2020 when social-distancing restrictions were still in place.

And crowds of drinkers flocked back to the location with sound systems and alcohol to soak up the sun on the UK’s hottest ever day.

North Yorkshire Police arrested one “youth” from County Durham on suspicion of assault after a disturbance broke out and dealt with 18 traffic offences relating to those travelling to and from the area, including for not wearing a seatbelt and causing an obstruction when parked.

The force worked with Richmondshire District Council to confiscate more than 200 bottles of beer, cider, vodka and other spirits as well as three large canisters of nitrous oxide, which officers said will all be destroyed.

Several large sound systems were also confiscated, including one stack system that was about 3ft tall.

Police said the owners were able to get them back from a police station at the end of the day and “were given words of advice” about using them in public places.

Seven barbecues, which are dangerous in the current dry conditions, were also extinguished.

Police used temporary powers to disperse the crowds, including five men from Middlesbrough who were behaving antisocially.

The force warned it would be taking further action throughout the summer.

Richmondshire Inspector Martin Metcalfe said: “Residents quite rightly don’t want their town to be used like an Ibiza nightclub and we’re doing something about it.

“As temperatures soared well into the 30s and hundreds congregated at Richmond Falls, my team and I took action to prevent crime and antisocial behaviour as well as all the litter and mess this leaves behind.”

He added: “We simply will not tolerate antisocial behaviour, which is often committed by large groups who travel in from other areas and behave with no respect for the community they’re visiting. And yesterday we used public space legislation to tackle it.

“The feedback from Richmond residents was extremely positive, and while we can’t have a permanent presence in any one place I can assure residents there will be many more results like this throughout the summer.

“My message to those visiting any of North Yorkshire’s communities this summer is simple – if you can’t behave respectfully by complying with the law, we will use the laws at our disposal to ensure you do.”