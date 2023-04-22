Police appeal after man ‘exposed himself to 11 year old girl on bus’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have released a picture of a man they want to identify after a person exposed themselves to an 11-year-old girl on a bus.

The victim was travelling on the upper deck of Route 149 bus along Kingsland Road, Hackney on Thursday at around 3.50pm when she noticed a man sitting near her.

The man changed seats a number of times before sitting in the same row and exposing himself before getting off the bus, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is described as Black and aged in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a black beanie hat, black jacket and black trousers, the force said.

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and have carried out a number of enquiries. They have now issued a CCTV image of a man they need to identify and speak with.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 278/27Jan. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.