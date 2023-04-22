Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police appeal after man ‘exposed himself to 11 year old girl on bus’

The man exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl on a bus travelling in Hackney, east London

Joe Middleton
Saturday 22 April 2023 22:54
<p>Police would like to speak to this man after reports a person exposed themselves an 11-year-old girl </p>

Police would like to speak to this man after reports a person exposed themselves an 11-year-old girl

(Metropolitan Police)

Police have released a picture of a man they want to identify after a person exposed themselves to an 11-year-old girl on a bus.

The victim was travelling on the upper deck of Route 149 bus along Kingsland Road, Hackney on Thursday at around 3.50pm when she noticed a man sitting near her.

The man changed seats a number of times before sitting in the same row and exposing himself before getting off the bus, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is described as Black and aged in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a black beanie hat, black jacket and black trousers, the force said.

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and have carried out a number of enquiries. They have now issued a CCTV image of a man they need to identify and speak with.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 278/27Jan. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in